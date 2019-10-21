2019 Voting: What you need to Know

Here are some things you need to know heading out to vote for the 2019 Federal election.

All information you need to vote is located on your voter information cards received in the mail.

The address of your polling station will be on your voter information card.

If you have not received a card, you can look up where to vote on electionscanada.ca or by calling.

You must bring government issued identification with you in order to vote, if you don’t have identification, you can still vote but will need to declare your identity and address in writing, as well as have someone with you who can vouch for your identity.

Voting in Hamilton opens from 9:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.