2019 National Police & Peace Officers Memorial

In 1998 the Canadian government officially proclaimed the last Sunday of September of every year as Police and Peace Officers’ National Memorial Day.

Each year officers meet on parliament hill to honour their fallen comrades, and to ensure that their sacrifice will never be forgotten.

In 1978 the first memorial honoured 14 officers. This year the names of over 880 members were engraved on the honour roll.

Chief Steve Tanner embarked on the four-day journey from police headquarters to Ottawa on Wednesday alongside dozens of officers.

On Saturday Halton Police tweeted photos of their arrival on Parliament Hill.