200 kg of Methamphetamine seized at the Ambassador bridge, a street value of $25.5M

A 36-year-old Mississauga man is facing charges, after Canada border agents seized

200 kilograms of methamphetamine at the Ambassador Bridge in Windsor.

In a release CBSA (Canada Border Services Agency) says on December 24 a commercial truck entered Canada through the Ambassador Bridge and was referred for a secondary examination. During the examination, officers discovered nine containers filled with methamphetamine, a street value worth over $25.5 million. CBSA says this is their largest seizure of meth in the past seven years.

The RCMP have arrested and charged Mohamed Ahmed Abdirahman with importation of a controlled substance and possession for the purpose of trafficking.

A court date is scheduled for February 3 in Windsor.