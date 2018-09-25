2 shootings in less than 3 weeks have people in St. Catharines feeling on edge

Investigators hope the release of new video will help identify four men in connection with this weekend’s shooting in St. Catharines.

The shooting happened at 1:40 am Sunday morning near St. Paul street and Queen street. It left a 24-year-old man with serious injuries.

While the other shooting took place in broad daylight near Church street and Niagara street nearly 3 weeks ago, that injured 3 people, 2 seriously.

In both incidents police describe the shooter as a black man, in his 20’s, with a slender build but say there’s no indication at this time that the two crimes are connected.

St. Catharines mayor Walter Sendzick says despite the shootings, the city is still safe.

“Ultimately we are a safe community and we will put measures in place and support the Niagara Regional Police in putting measures in place to make sure guns and drugs stay off our streets.”

Anyone who recognizes the 4 men is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.