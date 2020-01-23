2 people accused of driving with gun hanging out car window in Hamilton

Police say two “out of towners” have been arrested after they allegedly drove down a Hamilton street with a gun hanging out their car window.

Witnesses reported seeing someone inside a silver Dodge Challenger holding a handgun out the window as the car travelled along Barton St. East on Wednesday.

Shortly after 1 a.m., officers spotted the vehicle heading westbound near King St. East and Hughson St. South.

Police followed the car to a Pioneer gas station and saw a man get out, and briefly go inside the gas bar.

“When police approached the male outside he started acting suspiciously which brought some concern to the officer,” said police in a news release. “The officer then observed a butt end of a gun sticking out of a hip sack which was tucked under his arm.”

Terrell Jamil Philbert, 20, from York was arrested and police seized a fully loaded 45 caliber handgun, magazine, and money. He faces a slew of charges including carrying concealed weapon, tampering with the serial number of a firearm and possession of weapon for dangerous purpose.

The 26-year-old driver of the Challenger, Kirk Hosten-Alexander from Brampton, was also arrested for unlawful possession of a firearm and was found to be breaching a probation order.

Both men are being held in custody after their bail was opposed.