2 pedestrians struck by pick-up truck in Brantford

On Monday morning around 8 a.m. Brantford police were called to a serious motor vehicle collision involving 2 pedestrians in the area of Colborne St. at Clarence St.

Police say early investigation suggests two 20-year-old females were struck by a pick-up truck and were transported to Hamilton General hospital with serious injuries. The driver of the pick-up truck was not injured.

Colborne and Clarence Sts. will be closed for most of the afternoon while the collision reconstruction unit investigates. Anyone who may have witnessed the incident is asked to contact Constable Jeremy Morton at 519-756-0113