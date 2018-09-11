2 men sought, 1 arrested in violent assault on Hamilton Mountain

Hamilton police are searching for two men after a violent assault on Hamilton Mountain earlier this summer.

Brian Bewley and Christopher Bright, both aged 36, are wanted by police in the attack on June 4 that left a 52-year-old man with “significant injuries.”

Police say a trio of men assaulted the man while he was standing outside a plaza on Upper Ottawa St. and Larch St. around 11 p.m.

The victim is still recovering from his injuries.

In July, police released images of the men wanted in connection with the assault.

Zweli Mhlongo, 35, was arrested and charged with assault causing bodily harm.

Anyone who may recognize or have information on the whereabouts of Bewley and Bright are being asked to contact Det. Dst. Kevin Heyink at 905-546-8964.

