;
Watch CHCH Live 2017 BEA Winners
Ch-Ching! Rewards

2 men sought, 1 arrested in violent assault on Hamilton Mountain

Posted:       Last updated:
Category: Hamilton
Tags: crime, hamilton mountain, Hamilton Police Service

BrianBewleyChristopherBright

Hamilton police are searching for two men after a violent assault on Hamilton Mountain earlier this summer.

Brian Bewley and Christopher Bright, both aged 36, are wanted by police in the attack on June 4 that left a 52-year-old man with “significant injuries.”

Police say a trio of men assaulted the man while he was standing outside a plaza on Upper Ottawa St. and Larch St. around 11 p.m.

The victim is still recovering from his injuries.

In July, police released images of the men wanted in connection with the assault.

Zweli Mhlongo, 35, was arrested and charged with assault causing bodily harm.

Anyone who may recognize or have information on the whereabouts of Bewley and Bright are being asked to contact Det. Dst. Kevin Heyink at 905-546-8964.

RELATED STORIES

Three men wanted in violent assault on Hamilton Mountain

 

 



LATEST STORIES

2 men sought, 1 arrested in violent assault on Hamilton Mountain

Man suffers serious brain injury in fight at Hess Village

Saskatoon police ‘want it that way’ in lip sync video

Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

POPULAR STORIES

css.php