2 arrested for drug trafficking in Hamilton
Hamilton Police have arrested two people for illegal drug activity in Hamilton.
Police executed a search warrant for a West end of Hamilton residence Wednesday afternoon seizing illegal drugs including Fentanyl, and Methamphetamine, three firearms, over $800 in Canadian cash, a money counter and other drug trafficking related items.
James Dowling, 29, of Hamilton has been charged with the following:
Possession of Methamphetamine, Fentanyl, and Heroin for the Purpose of Trafficking
Drive Disqualified x4
Flight from Police
Possession of Firearm related charged x3
Fail to comply Recognizance x 14
Fail to comply Prohibited Order x5
Possession of Proceeds under $5000.
Samantha Loveridge, 30, of Burlington has been arrested with the following charges:
Possession of Methamphetamine, Fentanyl, Heroin for the Purpose of Trafficking
Possession of firearm related charges x3
Possession of Prohibited weapon related charges x3
Possession of proceeds under $5000.
