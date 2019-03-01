;
2 arrested for drug trafficking in Hamilton

Hamilton Police have arrested two people for illegal drug activity in Hamilton.

Police executed a search warrant for a  West end of Hamilton residence Wednesday afternoon seizing illegal drugs including Fentanyl, and Methamphetamine, three firearms, over $800 in Canadian cash, a money counter and other drug trafficking related items.

James Dowling, 29, of Hamilton has been charged with the following:

Possession of Methamphetamine, Fentanyl, and Heroin for the Purpose of Trafficking

Drive Disqualified x4

Flight from Police

Possession of Firearm related charged x3

Fail to comply Recognizance x 14

Fail to comply Prohibited Order x5

Possession of Proceeds under $5000.

Samantha Loveridge, 30, of Burlington has been arrested with the following charges:

Possession of Methamphetamine, Fentanyl, Heroin for the Purpose of Trafficking

Possession of firearm related charges x3

Possession of Prohibited weapon related charges x3

Possession of proceeds under $5000.

 



