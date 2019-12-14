19 puppies stolen from Pilkington property

Wellington OPP are investigating the theft of 19 puppies.

The incident occurred Friday on Side Rd. 11 in Pilkington Township. The puppies were allegedly stolen from a barn sometime between 8:30 a.m. to 1:45 p.m. when the owner was out running errands.

The puppies are approximately 10-weeks-old. Three are described as Red/Apricot Golden Doodles, four are Golden Doodles and twelve are Black Lab/Shepherd/ Doodle mixes.

The complainant posted an ad on Kijiji and received several inquiries regarding the puppies.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call 1-888-310-1122.