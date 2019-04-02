;
2017 BEA Winners
Ch-Ching! Rewards

18th annual Kyle Hoult food drive shows no sign of slowing down

Posted:
Category: Hamilton, News
Tags: hamilton, Kyle Hoult, leukemia, Neighbour 2 Neighbour Centre, tiger cats



A legacy of generosity and selflessness continues for a Hamilton boy who died from cancer nearly twenty years ago.

Kyle Hoult was faced with the tough challenge in his life diagnosed with leukemia, Kyle Hoult only 7 at the time felt compelled to help others.

Kyle and his family spent birthdays and holidays donating food to the “Neighbour 2 Neighbour Centre”, which serves three thousand Hamilton mountain residents in need.

On March 29th, 2001 Kyle passed, but donations didn’t stop. Kyle’s generosity and determination caught the attention of Ticat Mike Filer who’s worked with the Hoalts for the past six years, his teammate Nikita Whitlock is new to the event but not to the circumstances that bring people to centres like this.

Over the last 5 years the Kyle Hoult food drive has collected over twenty thousand pounds of food, and if it’s up to the Hoult family, the food will keep coming for as long as the donations are there, so is Kyle’s memory.

The Hoults don’t just host the food drive, they give community service awards to grade eights from Kyle’s school and hosted a charity golf tournament for a decade that last time raised over hundred thousand dollars.



LATEST STORIES

18th annual Kyle Hoult food drive shows no sign of slowing down

New space in downtown Hamilton aimed at supporting adults with autism

The grand opening of the first legal pot shop in Burlington

Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

POPULAR STORIES

css.php