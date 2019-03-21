;
Watch CHCH Live... 2017 BEA Winners
Ch-Ching! Rewards

‘Driver error’ deemed cause of RHVP crash in Hamilton

Posted:       Last updated:
Category: Hamilton, Local
Tags: hamilton, hamilton fire, Hamilton Police Service, paramedics, red hill valley parkway, RHVP


Hamilton police say “driver error” is to blame for a two-vehicle crash on the Red Hill Valley Parkway (RHVP) late Wednesday.

It happened shortly after 11 p.m. in the northbound lanes near Queenston Rd.

Hamilton police, Hamilton Fire and paramedics all responded to the scene. No one was taken to hospital with injuries.

Police say the crash happened as a result of a bad lane change.

A 50-year-old Keswick man was issued a Provincial Offence Notice for change lane not in safety.

The RHVP was closed for roughly three hours for the investigation and clean-up. It was reopened shortly before 2 a.m. Thursday.



LATEST STORIES

‘Driver error’ deemed cause of RHVP crash in Hamilton

Niagara police search for 93-year-old man

Hamilton moves forward with judicial inquiry into buried RHVP report

Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

POPULAR STORIES

css.php