‘Driver error’ deemed cause of RHVP crash in Hamilton

Hamilton police say “driver error” is to blame for a two-vehicle crash on the Red Hill Valley Parkway (RHVP) late Wednesday.

It happened shortly after 11 p.m. in the northbound lanes near Queenston Rd.

Hamilton police, Hamilton Fire and paramedics all responded to the scene. No one was taken to hospital with injuries.

Police say the crash happened as a result of a bad lane change.

A 50-year-old Keswick man was issued a Provincial Offence Notice for change lane not in safety.

The RHVP was closed for roughly three hours for the investigation and clean-up. It was reopened shortly before 2 a.m. Thursday.