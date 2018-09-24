Oakville man, 68, dies after being struck by vehicle

A 68-year-old man has died after he was struck by a vehicle on a busy highway.

It happened around 10 p.m. on Saturday in Brant County.

OPP says a vehicle was travelling northbound on Highway 24 when it struck a pedestrian.

Investigators have identified the victim as William Stone, of Oakville.

Brant County OPP shut down the highway for roughly eight hours for their investigation.

Police are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the collision to contact OPP at 1-888-310-1122.