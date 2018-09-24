;
Watch CHCH Live... 2017 BEA Winners
Ch-Ching! Rewards

Oakville man, 68, dies after being struck by vehicle

Posted:
Category: Ontario
Tags: brant county, halton, oakville, ontario provincial police, opp

OPP_Police-1024x576

A 68-year-old man has died after he was struck by a vehicle on a busy highway.

It happened around 10 p.m. on Saturday in Brant County.

OPP says a vehicle was travelling northbound on Highway 24 when it struck a pedestrian.

Investigators have identified the victim as William Stone, of Oakville.

Brant County OPP shut down the highway for roughly eight hours for their investigation.

Police are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the collision to contact OPP at 1-888-310-1122.



LATEST STORIES

Oakville man, 68, dies after being struck by vehicle

Hamilton Bulldogs head coach collapses during game

Hamilton Police investigate sixth homicide of the year

Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

POPULAR STORIES

css.php