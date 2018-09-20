QEW in Stoney Creek shutdown in both directions

A crash involving a tractor trailer has shutdown a stretch of a major highway connecting Toronto and Niagara Region in Stoney Creek.

The Queen Elizabeth Way (QEW) is closed in both directions between Fruitland Rd. and Centennial Pky. Drivers should take an alternate route and expect delays in the area.

OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt says a transport truck lost control on the highway and went into a ditch. It took out several power lines in the area, leaving nearly 500 homes without electricity.

Hydro crews are currently on scene lifting downed power lines and repairing a hydro pole.

Police say there were reports of a vehicle driving erratically prior to the crash. Schmidt says charges are pending for that driver. Police say no one was hurt in the crash.

