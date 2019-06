16th Annual Nagar Kirtan was hosted outside of City Hall

Hundreds of Hamiltonian Sikhs marched through the streets downtown for the 16th annual Nagar Kirtan.

The Sikh parade honours those who laid down their lives for humanity and to fight oppression.

While the parade has been happening for 16 years this is the first time that festivities were held outside of City Hall.

A member of the Hamilton Sikh group says that people of all backgrounds came out for the event.