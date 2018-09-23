;
168th annual Ancaster fair

Cooler temperatures didn’t stop anyone from getting out and enjoying the 168th annual Ancaster fair.

With a focus on farming, hundreds of people of all ages arrived at Ancaster fairgrounds for an afternoon of fun and entertainment. There were plenty of rides, displays and dozens of livestock shows. The fair is featuring a century of John Deere tractors.

Today’s event included an equestrian obstacle course competition. Tomorrow there will be an antique tractor pull.



