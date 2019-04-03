;
16-year-old Hamilton boy arrested for stealing truck

Posted:
A 16-year-old boy is facing charges after he allegedly stole a pickup truck from a home in Hamilton.

Shortly after 7:30 a.m. Monday, a woman had left her Ford pickup truck running in the driveway of her home to warm it up.

Police say a male got into the pickup and began to drive away. A pedestrian who witnessed the theft tried to chase after the truck but the thief fled the area.

The following day, the suspect was arrested without incident in the area of King William St. and Wellington St. North.

Police say the keys to the truck were located after the suspect made attempts to throw them away. The truck was later found and returned to the owner.

A Hamilton teen is charged with theft, possession of stolen property and fail to comply with youth sentence.

He is scheduled to appear in court later Wednesday.

Hamilton Police are reminding vehicle drivers not to leave their vehicle unattended with the keys inside.



