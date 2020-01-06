16-year-old girl killed in Brampton hit-and-run

A 16-year-old girl has died following a hit-and-run in Brampton early Sunday morning.

Emergency crews were called to Queen St, just east of Cherrycrest Dr. around 12:20 a.m.

A motorist had located a girl lying in the eastbound lanes of the roadway and contacted police.

The teenager was transported to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries, where she later died.

Police have identified the victim as Dianna Manan, of Toronto.

Investigators believe Manan was struck by a vehicle, which then fled the area with stopping.

Detectives are appealing for anyone that may have travelled through the area around midnight or anyone with dashcam or surveillance footage to contact 905-453-2121, ext. 3710.

Police say the teen was wearing a black three-quarter-length winter jacket with fur around the hood at the time of the incident.

Police are urging the driver of the vehicle to consult with a lawyer and make arrangements to speak with investigators.