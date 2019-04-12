;
16-year-old boy charged in shooting on Hamilton Mountain

Category: Hamilton, Local
Tags: crime, hamilton, hamilton mountain, Hamilton Police Service, police, shooting


Police say a 16-year-old boy is facing a slew of charges in connection with a shooting on Hamilton Mountain that sent another teen to hospital.

Officers were called to 1526 Upper Ottawa St. shortly after 9 p.m. on Sunday.

They found a 17-year-old boy suffering from serious injuries believed to be caused by gunfire.

He was rushed to hospital in non-life threatening condition.

Hamilton police executed a search warrant on Thursday night at a home near Upper Ottawa St. and Silverton Dr.

A teen from Hamilton was arrested and charged with a number of gun-related offences including robbery with a firearm and point firearm, discharge firearm with intent.

He is expected to appear in court later Friday.

Hamilton Police Division 3 detectives are continuing their investigation into the incident.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Det. R. Vanderboom at 905-546-2377 or Det. Sgt. Marco DelConte at 905-546-3851.



