;
2017 BEA Winners
Ch-Ching! Rewards

157 people, 18 Canadians, dead in Ethiopian Airlines flight crash

Posted:       Last updated:
Category: Canada & The World
Tags: boeing, crash, Ethiopian Airlines, plane


Reuters

All 157 people on board of an Ethiopian Airlines Boeing 737 jet are dead after the plane crashed shortly after takeoff.

Eighteen Canadians were on the flight.

The plane bound for Nairobi, the capital of Kenya, took off from Ethiopia’s capital of Addis Ababa at 8:38 a.m. local time and lost contact with the control tower at 8:44 a.m.

Flight ET 302 crashed near the town of Bishoftu, located 62 kilometres southeast of Addis Ababa.

Officials say that 149 passengers and eight crew members were on board.

The victims were from more than 30 countries.

Ethiopian Airlines says 32 Kenyans, nine Ethiopians, eight Americans, eight Chinese, and eight Italians were on board.

The cause of the crash is being investigated.

More to come…

 

 

 

 

 



LATEST STORIES

157 people, 18 Canadians, dead in Ethiopian Airlines flight crash

Liberal MPP Jim Bradley

Confirmed Case of Measles in Niagara

Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

POPULAR STORIES

css.php