157 people, 18 Canadians, dead in Ethiopian Airlines flight crash

Reuters

All 157 people on board of an Ethiopian Airlines Boeing 737 jet are dead after the plane crashed shortly after takeoff.

Eighteen Canadians were on the flight.

The plane bound for Nairobi, the capital of Kenya, took off from Ethiopia’s capital of Addis Ababa at 8:38 a.m. local time and lost contact with the control tower at 8:44 a.m.

Flight ET 302 crashed near the town of Bishoftu, located 62 kilometres southeast of Addis Ababa.

Officials say that 149 passengers and eight crew members were on board.

The victims were from more than 30 countries.

Ethiopian Airlines says 32 Kenyans, nine Ethiopians, eight Americans, eight Chinese, and eight Italians were on board.

The cause of the crash is being investigated.

More to come…