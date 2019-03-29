;
Watch CHCH Live... 2017 BEA Winners
Ch-Ching! Rewards

1,500 jobs to be cut at Windsor auto plant

Posted:
Category: Ontario
Tags: auto, auto jobs, auto workers, doug ford, fiat chrysler, plant, windsor


Roughly 1,500 jobs will be eliminated later this year at a Windsor assembly plant.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles says in order to better align production with global demand, it is cutting the third shift starting Sept. 30.

The company made the announcement Thursday and says retirement packages will be offered to eligible employees and it will work to find positions for others.

The Windsor plant produces the Chrysler Pacifica and its Hybrid version, as well as the Dodge Grand Caravan.

Premier Doug Ford said his government will “fight tooth and nail” to protect the jobs of the auto workers in Windsor.

“My message to Fiat Chrysler is this: do not make this decision based on the anti-business policies of the former government over the past 15 years,” said Ford in a news release. “Our government is lowering taxes, lowering electricity rates and slashing red tape. There has never been a better time for auto manufacturers to invest in the province of Ontario.”

Ford says his government is committed to “turning the page” so the province can once again become the “economic engine of Canada.”



LATEST STORIES

1,500 jobs to be cut at Windsor auto plant

Family safe after fire rips through Hamilton Mountain home

Niagara cop charged with attempted murder in shooting

Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

POPULAR STORIES

css.php