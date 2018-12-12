15-year-old girl arrested after threat made towards Brantford school

Brantford police have arrested a teenage girl after threats were made towards a local high school on Tuesday.

Police say the threat was made on social media and targeted students of Pauline Johnson Collegiate and Vocational School.

A 15-year-old girl who is a student at school was arrested and charged with uttering threats. She is being held for a bail hearing.

“The Brantford Police Service do not believe there are any further threats to the safety of the school community involving this incident,” said police.

Police are reminding residents these matters are taken very seriously.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact 519-750-8477.