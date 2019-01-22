15-year-old driver in ‘a lot of trouble’ after being caught by OPP

A 15-year-old boy had a lot of explaining to do after he was caught driving without a licence by Ontario Provincial Police.

On Jan. 19, officers pulled over a compact car in Seaford, Ont. after noticing the attached licence plate was not authorized to the vehicle.

The officer went to speak with the teen driver when the boy blurted out that he was in “a lot of trouble” because he didn’t have a licence or insurance on the vehicle.

The teen was subsequently charged with drive motor vehicle no licence, operate a motor vehicle without insurance, use plate not authorized for vehicle and fail to apply for permit on becoming owner.

The boy is set to appear in provincial offences court in March.

A 17-year-old passenger was also charged with having liquor while being underage.

Police towed the vehicle from the scene.