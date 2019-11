A teenager has been arrested after a community gazebo was damaged in Norfolk County.

Ontario Provincial Police were called to investigate a mischief complaint on Argyle St. on Wednesday.

A resident told police they saw a youth causing damage to a community gazebo. When the citizen attempted to intervene, several youths fled the area.

Police have charged a 15-year-old Norfolk County resident with mischief.

The teen is scheduled to appear in court at a later date.