15 firearms seized and 2 men arrested after gunshots in the area of Limeridge rd West in Hamilton

Hamilton police have arrested two men after responding to reports of gunshots and a male walking with a shotgun in the area of Limeridge rd West and West 5th st. around noon Saturday.

Police say a man hosted a party the night before and showed off several firearms to his guests. The next morning, while still under the influence of substances, a party guest fired a round from a pump action shotgun through the floor. The male then ran outside and fired another round into the driveway.

Police say the male discarded the shotgun and ran to a neighbour’s house for help. No one was injured.

With help from the canine unit the shotgun was found and two males were arrested on scene.

A search warrant also found 15 firearms and ammunition.

26 year old Jacob Shea from Hamilton has been charged with, unauthorized possession of a firearm and reckless discharge of a firearm.

A 27-year-old Hamilton male was also charged with careless storage of a firearm, he was released on a promise to appear.