14-year-old charged in death of Devan Selvey back in court

The 14-year-old accused of fatally stabbing Hamilton teenager Devan Selvey is due back in court Thursday.

Selvey died in hospital after he was stabbed behind Sir Winston Churchill Secondary School on Oct. 7.

The accused is facing a first-degree murder charge in the boy’s death.

An 18-year-old man had initially been charged with murder, but the charge was reduced on Dec. 13. The man, who cannot be identified under a court-ordered publication ban, is now facing new charges including assault with a weapon, possession of a prohibited weapon and administering a noxious thing.

Selvey’s death sparked a province-wide conversation about bullying and spurred the Hamilton-Wentworth District School Board to create a new anti-bullying panel. The province also implemented new measures to help combat bullying in schools including more training for teachers and a review of how incidents are reported.

