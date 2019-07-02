13-year-old boy missing in Hamilton

Hamilton police are requesting the public’s assistance in locating missing 13-year-old Joseph Hatfield.

Hatfield was last seen at his residence on Chestnut Avenue near Cannon Street East at 9:40 p.m. on Sunday. He has his mother’s cellphone but has it turned off.

Hatfield has an intellectual disability and has no access to money.

The missing child is described as 5’9, 120 lbs with short, straight brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a grey “Star Wars” t-shirt, blue soccer shorts and red running shoes.

Hamilton police and his family are concerned for his well-being and requesting anyone with information to contact police at 905-546-4772.

To provide information anonymously call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit your anonymous tips online at www.crimestoppershamilton.com