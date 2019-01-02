;
13 & 16 year old arrested in Niagara falls for weapon-related offences

Two youths were arrested in Niagara Falls for weapons-related offences on New Year’s day.

Police say they were called to the area of Doris Drive and Shaw street at around 1:20 pm, after someone reported seeing a man pointing a gun at another person in the street.

Police and the K9 unit was called and two youths were arrested in the area of Oldfield rd and Drummond rd.

A 16-year-old boy was charged with pointing a firearm and uttering threats. A 13-year-old boy was released to a parent without charges.

Their names have not been released because of their age.

Police say say this was a targeted incident.



