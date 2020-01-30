12 people charged in ‘complex’ investigation linked to organized crime

Twelve people are facing a total of 81 charges following a “complex” drug trafficking investigation by Ontario Provincial Police (OPP).

The OPP Organized Crime Enforcement Bureau conducted a nine-months-long probe targeting key facilitators that provided illegal supplies to organized crime and drug distribution networks.

“Targets included drug traffickers who were significantly compromising public safety in communities throughout Ontario and into Quebec,” said OPP in a news release.

The multi-jurisdictional investigation dubbed Project Daytona focused on “high-level targets” including members linked to traditional organized crime, Ottawa-based organized crime groups, and other previously known organized crime groups, who distributed drugs to mid-level drug dealers and street gangs.

Police executed two search warrants in Stoney Creek and Burlington on Jan. 22 as well as six other warrants the following day in Ottawa, Carleton Place, Smiths Falls, Perth, and Gatineau, QC.

RELATED STORY

Police raid in Burlington

Officers seized a total of 8.5 kg of cocaine, 9 kg of methamphetamine, 4 kg of ecstasy, more than 100 lbs of cannabis, 8.5 kg cannabis concentrates and $30,000 in Canadian cash.

Police arrested and charged 12 people including 29-year-old Dominic Gravelle, of Stoney Creek, and 33-year-old Robert Vrbanic, of Hamilton.

OPP says the accused were held in custody and are expected to appear in court at later dates.

To see a full list of the accused, click here.