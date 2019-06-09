11th annual Endbridge Ride to conquer cancer

;
Riders arrived at McMaster university for the midpoint stop on the 200 kilometer journey from Toronto to Niagara Falls. Since 2008 the ride has raised over $231 million dollars in support of the Princess Margaret Cancer Centre.

The ride gets started bright and early tomorrow morning at 6 am. The first riders expected over the finish line in Niagara Falls shortly after 11. The route will take riders past Albion Falls and through the town of Pelham before arriving at the finish line in Niagara Falls.



