Jericho Rodriguez is a double amputee who lost his legs when he was 14 months old.

He was born without a tibia bone in one of his legs with the other too short.

Doctors told his parents he would never be able to walk.

That has not slowed the 11-year-old down as he is set to participate in the ROAD2HOPE Marathon.

Finish line is at Confederation Park in Hamilton.

Kelly Botelho has the story.