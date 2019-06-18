11-year-old cyclist struck and killed by vehicle: OPP

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is investigating after a child was struck and killed by a vehicle in Malahide, Ont.

It happened around 9:10 p.m. Monday on Carter Rd., north of Highway 3.

Police say an 11-year-old cyclist was struck by a vehicle travelling southbound.

Malahide Fire Services along with St. Thomas Elgin Paramedics attended the scene of the crash.

The child was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries and was later pronounced dead.

The OPP technical collision investigators were called in to investigate.