Madeline Shavalier has been honoured for her contributions as a nurse in the second world war.

At 104-years-old, she has many stories to tell including the one on November 1943, where she was abroad the Santa Elena which was attacked by German bombers.

The SS Monterey rescued nearly 1,600 on board.

Shavalier was awarded an honourary lifetime membership for her services and sacrifice.

Jason Gaidola was there.