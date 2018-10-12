More than 100 brass vases stolen from burial plots in Ontario

Durham police are investigating after more than 100 brass vases were stolen from burial plots in Whitby last week.

Police say the vases were taken sometime between Oct. 3 and Oct. 6. from Mount Lawn Cemetery located on Garrard Rd.

They say there is no suspect description at this time.

Meanwhile, Peel regional police say hundreds of bronze vases were taken from three cemeteries in Mississauga, Ont.

The thefts happened between April 7 and Sept. 24, and the total value of the stolen property is roughly $67,250.

Investigators are asking anyone who may have information that could help police to contact them.