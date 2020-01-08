1 dead, 3 injured after shooting in central Ottawa

One person is dead and three others have been taken to hospital following a shooting incident in Ottawa.

Police responded to reports of “multiple gun shots” on Gilmour St. around 7:30 a.m. Wednesday.

When officers arrived on scene, they found several people injured.

Police say three people were transported to hospital with serious injuries and one person was confirmed dead.

Investigators are still searching for the shooter but say this is “not considered an active shooter situation.”

Major Crime has taken over the investigation.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Ottawa Police Service Major Crime Unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 5493.