$1.1M of undeclared tobacco seized at Peace Bridge

The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) says over 10,000 kilograms of tobacco has been seized at the Peace Bridge in Fort Erie.

The agency says a tractor trailer with a shipment declared as automotive parts was pulled over for a secondary examination by border services officers.

The officers discovered 102 boxes of undeclared loose leaf tobacco worth roughly $1.1 million.

Robert Gunther, of Kitchener, was arrested and charged with false or deceptive statements, evasion of compliance, attempt to smuggle, and unlawful possession of unstamped tobacco products.

He is scheduled to appear in a St. Catharines court on May 2.

“I am very proud of our officers and our investigators for their vigilance and dedication to ensure that our borders are not used for illegal activity,” said Kim Upper, Acting Director, Fort Erie District Operations, Southern Ontario Region, Canada Border Services Agency.