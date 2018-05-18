Youths run for Niagara West Riding

The Niagara West riding is shaping up to be a match up for the ages. That’s because all of it’s candidates come in under 30 years old. Including the youngest MPP to ever be elected.

In Grimsby which is considered part of the Niagara West riding. The area has a number of retirement homes, which is a reflection of the aging population here. It’s also a stark contrast to the ages of the candidates running to represent it.

MPP is a title that Sam Oosterhoff is working hard to regain.

“The response on the doors has been very good and I hope to be privileged enough to return to queens park after this election”.

In 2016 he became the youngest MPP ever elected at the age of 19. Winning with a promise to focus on hydro rates, infrastructure and health care.

“We are fighting against liberal waste and mismanagement. Fighting for what the people of Ontario and the people of Niagara West Glanbrook put me there to do.”

Oosterhoff is running against another 20 year old NDP candidate Curtis Fric and 27 year old liberal candidate Joe Kanee.

The riding has long been held by conservatives. Oosterhoff was elected after long time MPP Tim Hudak resigned. He had represented the riding since 2003.