;
Watch CHCH Live 2017 BEA Winners
Ch-Ching! Rewards

Youths run for Niagara West Riding

Posted:
Category: News, Niagara
Tags: crimsby, election, niagara, ridings, Sam Oosterhoff


The Niagara West riding is shaping up to be a match up for the ages. That’s because all of it’s candidates come in under 30 years old. Including the youngest MPP to ever be elected.

In Grimsby which is considered part of the Niagara West riding. The area has a number of retirement homes, which is a reflection of the aging population here. It’s also a stark contrast to the ages of the candidates running to represent it.

MPP is a title that Sam Oosterhoff is working hard to regain.

“The response on the doors has been very good and I hope to be privileged enough to return to queens park after this election”.

In 2016 he became the youngest MPP ever elected at the age of 19. Winning with a promise to focus on hydro rates, infrastructure and health care.

“We are fighting against liberal waste and mismanagement. Fighting for what the people of Ontario and the people of Niagara West Glanbrook put me there to do.”

Oosterhoff is running against another 20 year old NDP candidate Curtis Fric and 27 year old liberal candidate Joe Kanee.

The riding has long been held by conservatives. Oosterhoff was elected after long time MPP Tim Hudak resigned. He had represented the riding since 2003.



LATEST STORIES

Verdict for Neil Harris Trial

Popular drug spot cleaned up

Barton Jail Inquest

Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

POPULAR STORIES

css.php