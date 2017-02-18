Watch CHCH Live 2016 Business Excellence Awards
Youth Violence

Posted:
Category: Hamilton
Tags: gangs, hamilton, police, stabbing, violence, youths

A 16-year-old boy is facing charges for the stabbing of another teen in the stomach. It’s the latest incident in what seems to be a disturbing trend in Hamilton, teens involved in violent crimes.

It happened at around 9 o’clock in the area of Barton street east and Wentworth street north. While police say there is no evidence to suggest the stabbing is gang related it comes less than a month after a shooting on Cannon street which left a 15-year-old in hospital.

Drew Bruns works with young offenders, he says the violent acts could be gang initiations.

“The young people who are on the fringes, the can-bes? or the wannabe parts of the gang, they can be told by certain parts of the leadership, or someone who is more involved and respected in the gang to go out and perform something to prove their loyalty.”

Just a little over a week ago, an 18-year-old girl was stabbed just outside Hamilton City Centre, a 17-year-old girl now facing charges. In April, a 17-year old boy stabbed on Jarvis street and last June Cathedral high school was on lock down after a 15-year-old boy was found carrying a handgun nearby.


