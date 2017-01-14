Youngest woman cabinet Minister

A Federal cabinet minister dropped in on a Burlington high school today. Karina Gould became Canada’s youngest ever female cabinet minister when Justin Trudeau shuffled his inner circle this week. The 29-year-old was first elected to be Burlington’s representative last year and she now takes on the difficult task of reforming our electoral system; as the new Minister for Democratic Institutions.

Gould graduated from MM Robinson high school in Burlington 10 years before she was elected as area MP but she’s hardly been forgotten. In 2005, Gould was acing grade 12, President of student council, and in her spare time raising thousands of dollars for overseas disasters.

It was a tight win over Conservative Mike Wallace in Burlington in 2015. Since then, Gould has been working as Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister for International Development, which was in line with her post-graduate work at the Organization of American States. Now she takes over from another rookie, Maryam Monsef who was loudly criticized for her attempt to fulfill the Liberal promise to reform elections in this country. For that promise to be fulfilled, legislation has to be on the table in four months. Gould has been on the job about 48 hours now.

Jean Charest was 28 when he was first appointed to cabinet in 1986 so he beat her by a year for the title youngest cabinet member ever in the country