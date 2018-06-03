Young Pilots take flight

It’s a hands on experience and the sky’s the limit.

Forty Bishop Tonnos High School students, studying technology had the chance to sit in a co-pilot seat this morning, and have a go at flying a plane.

With the engine tested and safety measures checked and Bishop Tonnos High School students had the chance to take off in the co pilot seat from the Hamilton airport.

Fourteen year old Ally Ruksenas has never driven a car before, but today she got a good handle on this small plane.

The pilot took his hands off the controls and let her get a taste of flying.

Pilot Joe Brunski, volunteers his time to give young people hands on experience with the experimental aircraft association and its Young Eagles program.

Pilot Brunski says anyone can learn to fly and students are surprised at how easy the fundamentals are.

The aviation teacher at the school says its no fun to learn about flying planes out of a text book.

Adding that the experience is especially important for young girls in an industry dominated by men.