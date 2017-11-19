Young Hamiltonian sells Bathbombs for Charity

It is the season of giving, and one Hamilton girl is working hard so that others can have happy holidays.

10 year old Emma Langmann has been busy making homemade bathbombs to sell for charity.

She’s hoping to raise $450 which is enough to donate a full holiday meal to families at Ronald McDonald House in Hamilton.

Today, she was selling her relaxing creations at the Dundas Legion Craft Show, and hopes to inspire other children to lead more acts of kindness.

Emma sells her essential oil infused bath bombs for approximately four dollars each online.

She says once she has reached her goal, it’s onto the next act of kindness.

You can support her cause by purchasing her products online at: http://www.joyfullyyoursinc.com/