Watch CHCH Live 2017 Business Nomination
Ch-Ching! Rewards

Young Hamiltonian sells Bathbombs for Charity

Posted:       Last updated:
Category: Hamilton
Tags: charity, dundas, ronald mcdonald house, youth


It is the season of giving, and one Hamilton girl is working hard so that others can have happy holidays.

10 year old Emma Langmann has been busy making homemade bathbombs to sell for charity.

She’s hoping to raise $450 which is enough to donate a full holiday meal to families at Ronald McDonald House in Hamilton.

Today, she was selling her relaxing creations at the Dundas Legion Craft Show, and hopes to inspire other children to lead more acts of kindness.

Emma sells her essential oil infused bath bombs for approximately four dollars each online.

She says once she has reached her goal, it’s onto the next act of kindness.

You can support her cause by purchasing her products online at: http://www.joyfullyyoursinc.com/


LATEST STORIES

Young Hamiltonian sells Bathbombs for Charity

Grandmothers of Steel

Hamilton Volunteer Firefighters Annual Food Drive

Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

POPULAR STORIES

css.php