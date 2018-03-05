Watch CHCH Live 2017 Business Nomination
Ch-Ching! Rewards

York University contract staff strikes after failed negotiations

Posted:       Last updated:
Category: Toronto
Tags: strike, toronto, york university

York University

Contract staff at York University in Toronto officially went on strike Monday, two days after rejecting what the university called its “best” offer.

Faculty members, teaching assistants, graduate assistants, research assistants, part-time librarians and archivists went on strike at one past midnight.

The bargaining team for CUPE 3903 said the university’s latest offer did not do enough to protect the job security of contract faculty.

The university has said it will remain open during the strike and says classes will not be impacted.

The union says picket lines will be set up around the campus at 7:30 a.m. Tuesday.

The school’s libraries, restaurants, administrative offices and other services will also remain open.




LATEST STORIES

Indoor fun for kids

March Break plans

The morning after the Oscars

Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

POPULAR STORIES

css.php