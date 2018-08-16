;
York police seek help identifying man in sexual assault video

Posted:       Last updated:
Category: Ontario
Tags: sexual assault, york, york regional police

York Regional Police has released images and video of a sexual assault in hopes the public can help identify a male suspect.

It happened at a home in Aurora on Stone Rd. around 3:30 p.m. on Saturday.

The video appears to show a woman outside mowing her front lawn when a man suddenly runs up behind her, lowers his shorts, grabs the woman and pulls her towards him.

The victim turns around to confront the man, and the man flees on foot.

The suspect is described as white with sandy-brown hair, a medium build and was wearing a white t-shirt and black shorts.

Anyone with information that could help police 1-866-876-5423, ext. 7071.

