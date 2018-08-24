York police release video of abduction in Richmond Hill

York police are looking for a suspect after a security camera captured video of a man dragging a woman by her hair to a car and driving off.

Police say the woman rang the doorbell at a Richmond Hill home shortly before 3 a.m. Thursday.

The door wasn’t answered but the video shows a man who appears to be armed with a handgun get out of the vehicle, drag the woman to his car and drive away.

In the security video, the man can be heard threatening to kill the woman.

York police released new footage of the suspect vehicle early Friday. Police say they have yet to identify the suspect and the victim.

Police are urging any nearby businesses or homes with video surveillance, or any drivers who may have been in the area at the time with dashcam footage to contact police.