2016 Business Excellence Awards
Ch-Ching! Rewards

YMCA Cycle for Kids takes over Golden Horseshoe

Posted:
Category: Hamilton, Health & Lifestyle, News
Tags: brantford, burlington, cycle for kids, flamborough, hamilton, ymca

Heart rates were pumping on Saturday at YMCA’s across Hamilton, Burlington, Brantford and Flamborough for the annual Cycle For Kids event. Weekend News anchors Nicole Martin and Ashley Docking were two of 300 people who attended throughout the morning at the Les Chater YMCA location for the event.

It was created to ensure kids in the community will have the unforgettable opportunity to attend recreational, after school and camp programs provided by the YMCA.

The goal of the fundraiser was to raise $75,000.


LATEST STORIES

Tenants in Hamilton apartment protesting unlivable conditions

Hamilton man stabbed at local bar

Burlington man charged with sexual assault

Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

POPULAR STORIES

css.php