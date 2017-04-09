YMCA Cycle for Kids takes over Golden Horseshoe

Heart rates were pumping on Saturday at YMCA’s across Hamilton, Burlington, Brantford and Flamborough for the annual Cycle For Kids event. Weekend News anchors Nicole Martin and Ashley Docking were two of 300 people who attended throughout the morning at the Les Chater YMCA location for the event.

It was created to ensure kids in the community will have the unforgettable opportunity to attend recreational, after school and camp programs provided by the YMCA.

The goal of the fundraiser was to raise $75,000.