“Yanny” or “Laurel?”

Category: Entertainment
It is “Yanny” or “Laurel?”

A short audio clip that has listeners hearing one of the other is stirring up debate on social media.

Some experts have suggested that  listening to the audio on different devices, such as a laptop, desktop, or cellphone, will make a difference in what you hear.

Others say that age may be a factor.

It’s the dress argument all over again.

What do you hear?



