It is “Yanny” or “Laurel?”

A short audio clip that has listeners hearing one of the other is stirring up debate on social media.

What do you hear?! Yanny or Laurel pic.twitter.com/jvHhCbMc8I — Cloe Feldman (@CloeCouture) May 15, 2018

Some experts have suggested that listening to the audio on different devices, such as a laptop, desktop, or cellphone, will make a difference in what you hear.

Others say that age may be a factor.

It’s the dress argument all over again.

What do you hear?