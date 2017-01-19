Vin Diesel returns to one of his more notable roles in xXx: Return of Xander Cage, the third instalment of the xXx franchise that debuted in 2002. Directed by D. J. Caruso (Disturbia, I Am Number Four), the film stars Vin Diesel, Donnie Yen, Deepika Padukone, Kris Wu, Ruby Rose, Tony Jaa, Nina Dobrev, Toni Collette, and Samuel L. Jackson.

The spy thriller finds extreme athlete-turned-government operative Xander Cage (Diesel) coming out of self-imposed exile and on a collision course with deadly alpha warrior Xiang and his team in a race to recover a sinister and seemingly unstoppable weapon known as Pandora’s Box. Recruiting an all-new group of thrill-seeking cohorts, Xander finds himself enmeshed in a deadly conspiracy that points to collusion at the highest levels of world governments. Packed with the series’ signature deadpan wit and bad-ass attitude, “xXx: Return of Xander Cage” raises the bar on extreme action with some of the most mind-blowing stunts to ever be caught on film.

“There’s a need to re-visit ￼this type of hero archetype,” says Diesel. “Xander is, in some ways, the reluctant hero, the anti-hero. It’s something that I’ve always felt like I owned. I always felt like, sooner or later, I’ll have to return to this character and right the wrongs of the past.”

xXx: Return of Xander Cage is rated PG.