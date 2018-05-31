;
Wynne visits Stelco

Hamilton
election, hamilton, kathleen wynne, liberals, ndp, stelco


Liberal leader Kathleen Wynne made a stop at Stelco, her NDP rival’s riding. There she attacked both Andrea Horwath and Doug Ford’s ability to lead the province saying she’s the best candidate to help save jobs and handle trade negotiations.

“We stepped up and supported Stelcos restructuring we fought to save those good jobs.”

Saying she’s the best person to handle delicate U.S. trade negotiations.

“On one hand of the spectrum you have Doug Ford, he has expressed his admiration for Donald Trump. On the other hand we have the NDP who have historically campaigned against free trade agreements.”

But it doesn’t sit well with the President of Hamilton’s Steelworkers area council.

“Save the sound bites, the real work would have been more appreciated people in Hamilton are not going to be fooled.” Darren Green, President Hamilton Steel workers area council.

Two local steel mills, Hamilton Specialty Bar and Republic Steel were forced to close this year leaving hundreds of workers without jobs. Those workers and their unions saying they lost faith in the Liberal government.

“If she has worked so hard to help steelworkers those 2 plants would have been here. Where has she been for the last number of months, actually the last number of years.”

Andrea Horwath had the same question today.

The Liberals have one Hamilton-area riding held by Ted McMeekin. The rest are held by New Democrats, with one new riding this election.



