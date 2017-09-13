Watch CHCH Live
Wynne looking to sue Progressive Conservative Leader

Posted:       Last updated:
Category: Ontario
Tags: Ontario Premier Kathleen Wynn, Progressive Conservative Leader Patrick Brown, retract and apologize, standing trial, Sudbury byelection

Ontario Premier Kathleen Wynne is threatening Progressive Conservative Leader Patrick Brown with legal action if he doesn’t retract comments he made about her.

Wynne is accusing Brown of telling reporters Tuesday that she will be standing trial in a bribery case connected to a Sudbury byelection, however, Wynne will only be testifying.

A letter drawn up by her lawyers says she is not on trial or even under investigation, but is rather offering voluntary testimony and co-operating with the court process.

The letter also asks Brown to retract and apologize for the remarks.

According to the Canadian Press, Brown’s office did not contest their leader’s remarks, but said he immediately tried to clarify them when speaking to the media.

A more detailed response from Brown is expected Thursday.


Wynne looking to sue Progressive Conservative Leader

