Ontario Liberal government cracking down on unpaid speeding tickets

The Ontario Liberal government has found a way to crack down on drivers with unpaid speeding tickets.

Starting in May people who have not paid driving fines won’t be able to get or renew their license plates.

Municipalities in Ontario are owed a collective $1.4 billion in unpaid fines for provincial offences. The province will give municipalities the power to deny licence plates to those with unpaid tickets.

Some of those fines date back 50 years and couldn’t be feasibly collected, so the government is making the policy retroactive seven years.