Wynne admits defeat

With her party trailing behind the Progressive Conservatives and the New Democrats in the polls, an emotional Kathleen Wynne admitted that Ontarians want change and that she will no longer be Premier after this election.

But Wynne says people should vote Liberal to prevent the NDP or PC from securing a majority.

Deirdre Pike didn’t receive any notice from Wynne, and Ted McMeekin admits he was also taken by surprise by this bombshell of an announcement today.

With a shakey voice, fighting back tears, Liberal party leader Kathleen Wynne threw in the towel.

It was a shocking announcement that took even local Liberal candidates by surprise.

Wynne announced that the Liberals don’t have a chance to form a majority government.

Thats why, Wynne says its still important to vote for Liberal candidates, to make sure neither Doug Ford, or Andrea Horwath can form a majority government.

Horwath says Wynne urging people to still vote Liberal is her tactic to maintain some power.

Ford’s only comment about Wynne’s announcement was that Ontarians are tired of the Liberals.

In her latest campaign strategy, Wynne has addressed that fact that she is not well liked.

Local Liberal candidates are praising Wynne for taking a stepping back, and making this election less about herself.

It’s unclear if Wynne will step down as leader of the Liberal party after the election that is just five days away.

Both Deirdre Pike and Ted McMeekin say they are confident this move by Wynne will encourage more people to vote Liberal to make sure neither the NDP or PC’s hold too much power.